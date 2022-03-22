Women’s advocacy groups silent on transgender swimmer Lia Thomas’ domination at NCAA championships

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

As controversy continues to build around biological male collegiate athlete Lia Thomas’ domination at the NCAA women’s swimming competition last week, prominent women’s groups have been largely silent.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Women’s Sports Foundation, Black Women in Sport Foundation, the National Organization for Women, Champion Women and other advocacy groups for their opinions on the transgender athlete’s recent domination in races against biological females.

None of the organizations responded to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Women’s advocacy groups are stuck in a high-pressure situation as they are forced to reckon support for women in sports with their stated support for transgender women.

On its website, the Women’s Sports Foundation outlines its position on transgender athletes saying: “The Women’s Sports Foundation supports the right of all athletes, including transgender athletes, to participate in athletic competition that is fair, equitable and respectful to all.” However, the group didn’t respond to an inquiry on Thomas’ case when questioned by Fox News Digital.

Critics argue that Thomas should not be allowed to compete against women because of the physical advantages they say biological males have over female swimmers.

On the other hand, supporters say Thomas should be able to compete because the athlete is transitioning and identifies as a woman. They also point to the fact that the NCAA has allowed Thomas to compete.

“We’re watching the death of women’s sports right before our eyes in the name of some misplaced sense of equity,” Gina Ciarcia, a mother of five who is running for Congress in Virginia’s 7th Congressional District, told Fox News Digital.

“Female athletes are watching their hard work and lifelong dreams being ripped away by biological males who aren’t talented enough to be competitive in male sports,” she continued.

In addition, a group of women who protested outside the women’s NCAA swimming championships last week told Fox News Digital they have “walked away” from the Democratic Party and believe many others have, as well.

“I was historically liberal. I would say I’m politically homeless now because I don’t think the Democrats care about women and girls,” one activist with the group Save Women’s Sports told Fox News Digital.

The women’s advocacy group doesn’t agree with Democrats’ push to include biological males in women’s activities and stationed outside Georgia Tech’s athletic center to protest Thomas competing in the NCAA women’s swimming and diving championships last week.

