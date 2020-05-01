Woman accuses Biden of sexual harassment over alleged incident when she was 14

A woman related to a former Republican Senate candidate is accusing former Vice President Joe Biden of sexual harassment, claiming he complimented her breasts at a political event in Delaware when she was 14 years old in 2008.

The charge comes as Biden is denying a separate allegation made by former staffer Tara Reade that he sexually assaulted her in 1993.

On Friday, the online news outlet Law&Crime reported that Eva Murry, who is now 26, claims the incident happened at Delaware’s annual First State Gridiron Dinner & Show in 2008.

The outlet said Murry is the niece of Christine O’Donnell, a Republican who ran against Biden for the Senate that year, and often accompanied her aunt on the campaign trail. She claims the comment was made after Biden and her aunt greeted each other.

“When it was Biden and my aunt’s turn to say hello he quickly turned to me and asked how old I was,” Murry told Law&Crime. “I replied with my age and he replied with the comment, ‘Fourteen? You’re very well endowed for 14!’”

“I was confused but it was definitely weird, he looked me up and down and hovered his eyes on my chest so I had some clue [about] the notion of his comment but didn’t fully understand at the time,” she said. “We quickly separated from his area after the encounter.”

The Biden campaign did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Fox News was unable to reach Murry.

But several friends of Murry, as well as her older sister, told Law&Crime that they were told about Biden’s remarks at the time or within a few years of the 2008 event.

Murry explained to Law&Crime that she didn’t know what Biden’s remarks meant at the time and looking back was disturbed by what he told her.

“I feel his comments were verbal sexual harassment,” Murry said. “I think I was too naive to realize exactly what it meant at the time but I vividly remember the uncomfortable feeling I had in the pit of my stomach during the whole encounter. It wasn’t Biden’s words alone that made me so uncomfortable, it was the look, the tone, the whole general vibe was off.”

Murry insisted that her coming forward has nothing to do with politics, telling Law&Crime: “No man or woman should get away with acting that way and that is what this boils down to.”

One of her friends, Victoria Anstey, similarly expressed that politics were not involved.

“I can’t stand Trump,” the self-described feminist told Law&Crime. “This isn’t politically motivated. This is about men in power using their status to silence victims.”

Murry initially went public in a lengthy Facebook post written on April 8, the day Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., suspended his presidential campaign.

“Alright guys I’ve told this story a few times to friends and family, but with Bernie dropping out and everyone talking about Biden, instead of commenting everywhere I’m going to take the time to put this little story out there,” Murry wrote at the time.

She also claimed to Law&Crime that she saw Biden a few more times at other political events and that “his eyes never were on my face.”

Earlier Friday, Biden finally broke his silence about 1993 allegations made by Reade, telling MSNBC the sexual harassment and assault claims “never happened.”