Wisconsin voter who backed Hillary Clinton in 2016: Trump policies have helped my family

Accompanied by two other undecided voters on “Fox & Friends” to discuss the 2020 presidential election, a Wisconsin woman and lifelong Democrat said she is likely switching over to supporting President Trump.

“I did vote for Hillary in 2016 and have ever since I was able to vote, voted Democrat. This time around I am leaning toward Trump strongly. I say 90 percent leading toward Trump. I don’t think there is much that will change my mind between now and tomorrow,” Caitlin Singleton told “Fox & Friends” on Monday.

Singleton said Trump’s policies have “pushed” her to “look at him more closely.”

“From where I was last year to now is a complete 180 and I think it shocked a lot of people,” Singleton said.

Meanwhile, as the presidential race draws to a close, President Trump is slated to make a last-minute appeal to voters in four battleground states with a dizzying number of campaign rallies while his Democratic rival, Joe Biden, focuses heavily on Pennsylvania.

After a campaign stop in Cleveland, Ohio, Biden will head to Pennsylvania for a canvassing event in Beaver County with union members and labor leaders; a drive-in rally in Pittsburgh to galvanize Black voters; and another drive-in event in Pittsburgh with Lady Gaga.

His running mate, California Sen. Kamala Harris, will also be stumping across the state, with several planned campaign events culminating in a drive-in rally with John Legend in Philadelphia.

There is a lot of “pressure to vote blue” in Singleton’s “liberal-leaning” hometown of Middleton and the nearby city of Madison, which is why she did not cast an early vote.

“There is a lot of pressure to vote blue in the workplace, in the personal life, and so, I think that is what is making me wait til the last minute to vote, but, mostly his policies that have affected my family in a good way. Over the last four years, we benefited greatly,” Singleton said.

Fox News’ Megan Henney contributed to this report.