Wisconsin Supreme Court takes up Trump case after circuit court judge dismissed

The Wisconsin Supreme Court has taken on a case by President Trump’s legal team, seeking to have hundreds of thousands of ballots in Democratic Dane and Milwaukee Counties thrown out, even after a circuit court judge dismissed the case Friday.

The latest suit is an attempt by the Trump campaign to stop the Electoral College vote Monday, an effort that seemed like another fruitless attempt when it was dismissed by the circuit court judge earlier in the day — following a string of cases that have been thrownout in both lower and high courts throughout the country.

Oral arguments are reportedly set to begin Saturday, in an unusually quick turnaround as the state’s high court races against the clock, reported the Wisconsin State Journal.