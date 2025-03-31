Wisconsin Supreme Court rejects Democrat AG’s attempt to block Elon Musk’s $1M giveaway to voters

Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court unanimously decided not to hear a last-minute attempt by a state attorney general seeking to prevent Elon Musk from giving away million-dollar checks on Sunday.

The news came just before the Tesla CEO was set to host an America PAC town hall in Green Bay on Sunday night, where he is slated to hand over $1 million checks to two voters.

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul had asked the 4-3 liberal-majority court to reach a decision “as soon as possible but no later than the planned event on Sunday evening.”

“Wisconsin law prohibits offering anything of value to induce anyone to vote,” Kaul’s filing stated. “Yet, Elon Musk did just that.”

In court filings, Musk’s attorneys maintain that the payments are “intended to generate a grassroots movement in opposition to activist judges, not to expressly advocate for or against any candidate.”

The Associated Press and Fox News Digital’s Charles Creitz contributed to this report.