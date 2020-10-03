Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson tests positive for coronavirus

Sen. Ron Johnson has tested positive for COVID-19, his office announced Saturday – making him the third senator to test positive in recent days.

Johnson, R-Wis., was tested Friday after being exposed to someone who has since tested positive for the virus. His office said he feels healthy and is not experiencing symptoms.

Johnson returned to Washington on Sept. 29, having been in quarantine for two weeks after being exposed to someone who tested positive earlier in the month. He was exposed shortly after returning to the capital, his office said. He was then tested Friday, which came back positive.

Johnson is the third senator to test positive in two days, since it was announced that President Trump and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for the virus early Friday. Trump was hospitalized at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center late Friday and has since been given a treatment of Remdesivir.

Since Trump’s positive test, three senators, including Johnson, have tested positive. The other two are Sens. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., and Mike Lee, R-Utah.

Meanwhile, a number of administration and campaign officials, including White House senior adviser Hope Hicks, Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien and Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel, have tested positive.

Fox News’ Chad Pergram contributed to this report.