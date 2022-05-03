Wisconsin lawmaker criticized for calling women ‘birthing bodies’ in tweet about abortion

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Wisconsin Democratic lawmaker was criticized over social media for using the term “birthing bodies” instead of women while tweeting about the potential reversal of Roe V. Wade.

State Rep. Francesca Hong made the substitution in a Monday evening tweet following the news of the leak of an alleged draft of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito’s majority opinion to revoke the landmark 1973 case.

Since the leak, many Democrats have reaffirmed their pro-choice stance.

“Birthing bodies have the right to freedom. Deciding if or when to become a parent is one of the most personal, life-changing decisions,” Hong tweeted. “Access to abortion & reproductive care is a decision we must trust each person to make based on what’s best for their health & their future.”

The omitting of “women” prompted some to respond via social media.

“A. We have a name. B. Birthing bodies doesn’t even make sense since women getting abortions are literally not birthing,” a tweet from the publication, Evie Magazine, read.

Ben Shapiro, founder of the Daily Wire, also weighed in.

“‘Birthing bodies.’ But presumably not pre-born bodies. These ridiculous people,” he tweeted.

“‘Birthing bodies'” ???? Why don’t you start with affording women the right to be called women,” Piers Morgan also tweeted.

The term “birthing” has caused some controversy in recent weeks. The chief of New York City’s Department of Health got in hot water last month after calling White mothers “birthing people” while referring to Black and Puerto Rican women as “mothers.”

Dr. Michelle Morse made the remarks while tweeting about the city’s “birth equity” initiative.

“The urgency of this moment is clear,” she wrote. “Mortality rates of birthing people are too high, and babies born to Black and Puerto Rican mothers in this city are three times more likely to die in their first year of life than babies born to non-Hispanic White birthing people.”