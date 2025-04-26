Wisconsin judge’s arrest blasted by Democrats who previously claimed ‘no one is above the law’ in Trump cases

Several Democrats who have argued that “no one is above the law” in President Donald Trump’s cases are now condemning the arrest of Wisconsin Judge Hannah Dugan, warning it could threaten the rule of law.

“This is not normal,” Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., tweeted of Dugan’s arrest by the FBI on proceeding obstruction charges for allegedly shielding an indicted Mexican migrant from ICE agents.

“The administration’s arrest of a sitting judge in Wisconsin is a drastic move that threatens the rule of law,” Klobuchar added, saying it’s a “grave step and undermines our system of checks and balances.”

During Trump’s 2019 impeachment, Klobuchar said his first impeachment case marked a “somber day for our country.”

“In America, no one is above the law, and the American people deserve to hear evidence and witness testimony during a full and fair trial in the Senate. If the president has any facts to present in his defense to the articles of impeachment, we should hear them,” she said.

After the 2022 FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Klobuchar said, “The law is king, and the former president isn’t.”

Sen. Tina Smith, D-Minn., also condemned Dugan’s arrest, saying, “If [FBI Director] Kash Patel and Donald Trump don’t like a judge, they think they can arrest them.

“This is stunning — we must stand up to this blatant power grab. Republicans: How is this not a red line for you?”

Commenting in 2020 on her vote to remove Trump from office over abuse of power allegations, Smith said she took her constitutional oath seriously and that “to condone corrupt behavior such as this undermines the core value that we stand for as a nation — that no one is above the law, including and most especially our president.”

Smith said she pored over presentations and evidence to reach that conclusion.

Rep. Gwen Moore, D-Wis., who represents Dugan’s county, lambasted the White House, saying its “willingness to weaponize federal law enforcement is shocking and this arrest has all the hallmarks of overreach.”

“I will be following this case closely and facts will come out. However, I am very alarmed at the increasingly lawless actions of the Trump administration, and in particular ICE, who have been defying courts and acting with disregard for the Constitution.”

Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., commented on an apparently deleted tweet from Patel, writing on X, “Donald Trump and JD Vance are arresting judges now. Deleting the tweet won’t undo the constitutional crisis you have just thrust us into.”

In a 2023 interview with radio host Hugh Hewitt, Khanna said of the Trump impeachment, “You can’t just say, ‘OK, because someone was president or someone is a candidate, that you’re above the law.’ Everyone is under the law, and that allegations, the evidence needs to be pursued.”

When reached for comment by Fox News Digital, Khanna said of the contrast that Trump has “waged war on the judiciary” and that there is no public evidence yet regarding Dugan, but “it is deeply concerning given the administration’s attacks on the courts.”

“Even Chief Justice Roberts has rebuked Trump’s conduct toward the judiciary,” Khanna added.

Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Wis., said norms were being violated on the immigration and legal fronts for Dugan’s arrest.

“This is stuff I expect from Third World countries,” he told Axios.

In a December 2019 statement after his vote in favor of impeachment, Pocan said Trump was “never held accountable for his actions” over his 70-plus years of life.

“Today, Democrats sent a clear signal to this president and all future presidents: No one is above the law.”

Fox News Digital reached out to the offices of Klobuchar and Smith for comment.

