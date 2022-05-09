Wisconsin House Democrats slow to condemn apparent arson attack on pro-life group

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Several House Democrats in Wisconsin have been slow to condemn the apparent arson attack on a pro-life group’s building in the Cheese State.

Sunday saw flames erupt from the office of Wisconsin Family Action, a pro-life nonprofit, after a Molotov cocktail was reportedly thrown into the window.

Graffiti in cursive also marked the side of the building, reading “if abortions aren’t safe then you aren’t either.”

WISCONSIN ANTI-ABORTION GROUP TARGETED IN MOLOTOV COCKTAIL ARSON ATTACK: POLICE

Fox News Digital reached out to the offices of several Wisconsin Democratic lawmakers – Reps. Ron Kind, Gwen Moore and Mark Pocan – asking if they had any thoughts on the attack and if they believed the alleged arson to be an acceptable form of protest to a likely court ruling.

None of the offices responded to Fox News Digital’s requests for comment, and none of the three representatives had put out a statement condemning the apparent arson by press time.

The office of Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin, a Democrat, pointed Fox News Digital toward a tweet from the senator condemning the attack.

“I fully reject this act of violence and vandalism, and I support the investigation by law enforcement to hold those responsible for these crimes accountable,” the senator wrote.

The House Democrats’ silence coincides with progressive groups protesting churches in response to the leaked opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade.

Progressive protesters have also become more emboldened in recent years, targeting the homes of officials, including Supreme Court justices, for protests.

The alleged arson on the pro-life organization came the weekend after the unprecedented Supreme Court leak of Justice Samuel Alito’s draft abortion opinion.

Wisconsin Family Action President Julaine K. Appling told News 3 Now that someone tossed a Molotov cocktail into her office around 6 a.m. and she was unaware of who is behind the attack.

Flames were seen coming from the facility shortly after 6 a.m., and the blaze was quickly put out by the Madison Fire Department, a police incident report said. A Molotov cocktail, which did not ignite, was thrown inside the building and a separate fire was started in response, police spokeswoman Stephanie Fryer said, acknowledging graffiti was also found at the scene. No injuries were reported.

In recent days, Wisconsin Family Action has condemned the leak of a Supreme Court draft opinion that, if published, would overturn Roe v. Wade.

The Madison Police Department confirmed it is investigating the Sunday morning fire at an office building in the 2800 block of International Lane as arson.

Fox News Digital’s Danielle Wallace contributed reporting.