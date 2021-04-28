Wisconsin Dem's property used for seedy massage parlor that touted 'young' masseuse

EXCLUSIVE: A U.S. congressman from Wisconsin made thousands of dollars by renting a property to a massage parlor that advertised on websites that list spas where people can pay for sex, Fox News has learned.

Rep. Ron Kind, a Democrat, disclosed between $15,001 and $50,000 in rental income from a building he rented in La Crosse in 2018 and 2019. He has yet to file his 2020 financial report.

One of the tenants at Kind’s property is Asian Sunny Massage.

Asian Sunny Massage – previously named Impression Spa – advertised on various illicit websites that are known as avenues for illicit sex. Some of such websites are RubMaps, AssortList and BodyRubsMap.

Impression Spa’s RubMaps page was first indexed in 2018, according to Google. USA Today has described RubMaps as a “Yelp for sex spas.”

The congressman’s office declined Fox News’ request for comment.

Impression Spa first opened in April 2018 and an ad appeared on BodyRubsMap on its opening day. BodyRubsMap has advertised itself as the “best alternative to Backpage,” a now-seized website known as “the largest online U.S. marketplace for sex trafficking.”

AssortList is a website similar to Craigslist and Backpage, with categories including dating and massages, but also “adult” services including phone sex, escorts, strippers and strip clubs.

While the website did not list “massages” under the “dating” or “adult” categories, the advertisements posted by Impression Spa were placed under the “Women > Men” subsection of dating.

In multiple Facebook posts in 2019, Impression Spa included screenshots of advertisements on AssortList that featured suggestive photos of women and the business’ phone number.

In April of 2019, Impression Spa advertised a “new young massager” on its Facebook page and included suggestive photos of young women.

Reviews of the massage parlor have painted an interesting picture, with one reviewer complaining last year that there were “no professional boundaries to the clients.”

Another reviewer posted that his “actual massage was terrible” and claimed that the owner of the parlor told him, “No money no honey.”

The owner of Asian Sunny Massage, Jie Yang, told Fox News the parlor performed only massages and did not provide other “services.”

When pressed as to why the business was advertised on illicit websites, Yang said they “only use Google.” When asked about the AssortList screenshot posted on its Facebook page, Yang said her “manager” handled advertising and offered to have her manager contact Fox News.

However, when asked for the manager’s contact information, Yang refused to share it, saying they would speak only to the police.

Kind has served in Congress for decades, first taking office in 1997.

President Biden endorsed Kind in his 2020 reelection campaign.