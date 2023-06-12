Wisconsin county considers sanctuary status for transgender kids

A Wisconsin county is considering a resolution declaring sanctuary status for self-identified “transgender and nonbinary individuals,” including children.

Board supervisors in Dane County, which includes the state capital of Madison, will vote on a resolution “declaring Dane County a sanctuary for trans and nonbinary individuals,” at the county board meeting this Thursday after it was referred to the executive committee earlier this month.

“In this hostile environment, some cities and counties across the country are taking steps to support and protect trans and nonbinary individuals,” the resolution states. “Dane County values its transgender and nonbinary residents and vigorously opposes measures that would allow legal violence toward trans people in accessing gender-affirming care or expression.”

The resolution states the county’s position that it’s a “fundamental right” for children to access sex-reassignment drugs and procedures.

“NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED that the Dane County Board of Supervisors firmly states its commitment to protect transgender and nonbinary individuals, and believes that access to health care is a fundamental right and all people in Dane County and the State of Wisconsin should have access to all health care, including gender affirming care,” the resolution states.

“BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that, if the state of Wisconsin passes a law that imposes criminal or civil punishments, fines, or professional sanctions on any person or organization that seeks, provides, receives or helps someone to receive gender-affirming care such as puberty blockers, hormones or surgery, the Dane County Board of Supervisors urges the Sheriff to make enforcement their lowest priority,” it continues.

“BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that Dane County be considered a safe place, a sanctuary, for transgender children and adults and their families,” it adds.

The resolution calls on school boards in the county to follow suit and says a copy of the resolution will be sent to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, as well as state and local lawmakers and officials.

Twenty of the county’s 37 supervisors have sponsored the resolution. If passed, it would join a handful of similar measures adopted across the country, including in Kansas City and Austin.

The resolution was first reported on Twitter by parent activist Scarlett Johnson.