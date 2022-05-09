Wisconsin abortionists mull plan to open clinics on Illinois border if Roe v. Wade falls

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Abortion doctors in Wisconsin are mulling plans to open at least one just across the border in Illinois if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade and the state imposes restrictions on abortion.

The group of doctors, led by Douglas Laube, anticipates that Wisconsin would pass severe restrictions on abortion access if Roe v. Wade falls. A draft Supreme Court majority opinion from Justice Samuel Alito leaked to the press last week and indicated the court would be overturning both Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, potentially as early as June.

Laube previously served as the chairman of the obstetrics and gynecology department at the University of Wisconsin at Madison. He and his fellow doctors are considering a clinic location in Rockford, Illinois, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

“There’s obviously going to be a need for services quickly,” Laube told MJS. “There’s enough physician support for this, both in Wisconsin and in Illinois … I don’t think there’s any reason to think that there’s a lack of physician support.”

Reports of Laube’s plan come one day after pro-choice protesters threw a Molotov cocktail through the window of a pro-life activist group’s office building. The group, Wisconsin Family Action, said the incident occurred early Sunday morning.

President Joe Biden released a statement condemning the attack on Monday.

“President Biden strongly condemns this attack and political violence of any stripe. The President has made clear throughout his time in public life that Americans have the fundamental right to express themselves under the Constitution, whatever their point of view. But that expression must be peaceful and free of violence, vandalism, or attempts to intimidate,” the White House said in a statement.

More than a dozen U.S. states have passed “trigger laws” that would impose restrictions on abortion immediately following a Supreme Court decision overruling Roe.

Chief Justice John Roberts confirmed the draft that leaked last week was authentic but said it was not a final version of the ruling.