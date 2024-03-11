Winning for Women launches 6-figure ad buy in key races highlighting ‘financial burden’ of border crisis

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

EXCLUSIVE: Winning for Women (WFW) PAC announced on Monday a six-figure digital ad buy highlighting the “financial burden” the Biden administration’s “open border policies” have put on American taxpayers.

The ads will run in five states with key House races: North Carolina’s 1st congressional district; New York’s 18th congressional district; California’s 45th congressional district; Oregon’s 5th congressional district; and Virginia’s 2nd congressional district.

“Every time families go to the grocery store or visit the doctor’s office, they are reminded that open border policies have sent costs through the roof,” WFW executive director Danielle Barrow told Fox News Digital.

WFW highlighted a statistic from the Federation for American Immigration Reform, which determined that illegal immigration costs each American taxpayer $1,156 per year.

“Illegal immigration is costing the average family $2,312 more per year, a financial burden that American taxpayers cannot afford to bear,” Barrows said.

WFW noted that the average family is made up of two taxpayers, bringing the total family impact to more than $2,000.

WFW has endorsed the Republican candidates in each district the ads will run in.

The PAC endorsed incumbent Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer of Oregon’s 5th congressional district; Rep. Jen Kiggans of Virginia’s 2nd congressional district; and Rep. Michelle Steel of California’s 45th congressional district.

The PAC has also endorsed candidates Laurie Buckhout for North Carolina’s 1st and Alison Esposito for New York’s 18th.

The WFW PAC says it bases its endorsements on a number of metrics, including leadership experience; significant fundraising numbers proportionate to the candidate’s district; an established campaign team; and a “competitive but viable path to success through the primary and/or general elections.”

The WFW entities provided women candidates with resources during the 2022 midterm election cycle. Through its SuperPAC, 501(c)(4) and connected PAC, and additional hard dollar efforts, WFW says it raised over $17 million to support “right-of-center women.”

WFW, during the last cycle, also conducted targeted issue advocacy campaigns, briefings with partner organizations, Washington, D.C., and in-district press events and mentorship programs, according to the organization.

WFW’s political arm hosted national fundraisers that raised nearly $4 million in hard dollars, with WFW Action Fund spending more than $8 million in independent campaigns to “advance women through contested races,” according to WFW.