Wikipedia and several news outlets are being criticized for seemingly downplaying the severity of an alleged massacre on a Waukesha, Wisconsin Christmas parade where a man plowed through a crowd of people killing six.

Internet users who search Wikipedia for Sunday’s attack, which injured over 60 people in addition to the 6 fatalities, are met with a message that says “A request that this article title be changed to 2021 Waukesha Christmas parade incident is under discussion.”

Additionally, users who search “2021 Waukesha Christmas parade car rampage” are redirected to a site that says “2021 Waukesha Christmas parade car crash.”

Reporters and media outlets across the country have been criticized for referring to the attack, which prosecutors say was intentionally committed by 39-year-old Darrell Brooks in order to cause as much destruction as possible, as a “parade crash” rather than an attack or massacre.

“He’s charged with intentional homicide,” Daily Wire’s Ryan Saavedra tweeted in response to CBS News calling the attack a “crash.” “It’s not a “crash.”

“‘Parade Crash’ cannot be the most accurate way to describe someone purposefully ramming into people with his car at a parade,” Washington Examiner’s Jerry Dunleavy added.

“It was not an ‘accident,'” Turning Point USA’s Benny Johnson tweeted. “It was not a ‘parade crash.’ The killer was not ‘fleeing a crime.’ All these lies disproven by the evidence/charges. This was an intentional mass murder by a cop-hating black supremacist released by Democrats. Those are the facts. Break the narrative.”

Eight-year-old Jackson Sparks died on Tuesday making him the sixth person killed after an SUV plowed through the Christmas parade over the weekend.

The other victims were identified Monday as Wilhelm Hospel, 81; Virginia Sorenson, 79; LeAnna Owen, 71; Tamara Durand, 52; and Jane Kulich, 52.

Brooks was charged Tuesday with five counts of first-degree intentional homicide, a charge that carries a mandatory life sentence if convicted. His bail was set at $5 million, and a preliminary hearing was scheduled for Jan. 14. Additional charges related to Sparks’ death and the more than 60 people injured will be coming later this week or next, said Waukesha County District Attorney Susan Opper.

