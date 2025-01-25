Why Trump’s holding weekend rally in Las Vegas less than a week into new admin

President Trump is back in Nevada on Saturday to thank his supporters for helping him win the state, which has traditionally supported Democrats for president over the last couple of decades.

Trump will wrap up his first trip of his second administration with a rally Saturday afternoon in Las Vegas.

“I’m going to Nevada, and I’m really going to thank Nevada for the vote because we won Nevada,” Trump said at the White House earlier this week. “That’s normally a Democratic vote and I just want to go there to thank Nevada for the vote.”

Trump carried Nevada by three points in November’s presidential election after narrowly losing the Silver State in 2016 and 2020. He became the first Republican presidential nominee to win the state in 20 years, since then-President George W. Bush carried the state in his 2004 re-election.

The president is expected to offer details on his campaign trail promise – which he first made during a rally in Las Vegas last June – to exclude tips from federal taxes.

“Can you remember that little statement about tips?” the president said during one of his inauguration day speeches. “Anybody remember that little statement? I think we won Nevada because of that statement.”

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, aboard Air Force One on Friday, told reporters the rally in Las Vegas would have “an economy focused message.”

“President Trump will be talking about promises that he intends to keep, that he made to the American people on the campaign trail,” she added.

The economy in Nevada’s two largest cities – Las Vegas and Reno – is dominated by the hospitality and service industry. And many workers – from restaurant waiters to hotel clerks and maids to car park valets – rely on tips for much of their income.

But exempting tips from federal taxes will require Congress to pass legislation, which won’t be easy to accomplish.

But a bill to do just that – which was first introduced last summer – was re-introduced into the new 119th Congress earlier this month by Democratic Sen. Jackie Rosen of Nevada and Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas.