Why New York assemblywoman agrees Trump could win state in November

President Trump can indeed win New York, a typically deep-blue state, a state assemblywoman said Saturday.

The president told the New York Post earlier this week his campaign believes his home state is up for grabs, “So we’re going to try very hard to win New York and that will be the first time — is that since Ronald Reagan, I guess?”

Nicole Malliotakis, a Republican member of the state Assembly since 2013, agreed that it’s possible.

“I certainly think so,” she told “Fox and Friends Weekend.”

Malliotakis, who is running for Congress, believes Trump will have an “overwhelming” win in her Staten Island district, which he carried by 10 percentage points in 2016. The seat is currently held by Democrat Max Rose.

According to a map created by The New York Times showing polling results, Hillary Clinton won 59 percent of the vote statewide in 2016.

“President Trump and I are certainly on the same page when it comes to restoring law and order back to the streets of our city,” said Malliotakis, who called that “a winning message.”

“We are excited about all of that and bringing fresh vision to this city and state because people are extremely upset with the rise in crime, the rise in taxes,” she said. “They are really disgusted by the fact that our congressman marched with the ‘defund the police’ crowd in front of our local precinct, and this is happening all over the state.”

Malliotakis added: “In fact, the people that complained the most are the ones that voted against the president in 2016, and I think they’re going to be reconsidering this November.”

She slammed Rose and Mayor Bill de Blasio for their support for closing Riker’s Island and releasing prisoners due to coronavirus and defunding police, noting that Trump was endorsed by the New York City law enforcement union, the Police Benevolent Association.

“We have a major issue here economically and only President Trump can fix this nationally, I believe,” Malliotakis said. “But certainly having him putting pressure on our mayor and governor when it comes to reopening our city, that’s a huge issue as well.”

A New York Post editorial that Trump retweeted called the virus the “last straw” for a growing number of New Yorkers who are leaving crowded metro areas.

“New Yorkers are fed up with the shootings and lootings, homelessness on the streets, sub-par online schools, sky-high taxes and the sheer obliviousness of pols like Mayor Bill de Blasio and Gov. Andrew Cuomo,” the editorial said.