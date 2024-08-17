Who’s a good boy? JD Vance’s family pooch makes campaign trail debut

JD Vance hit the campaign trail in Milwaukee on Friday, debuting his family’s four-legged-friend as he hits the road as former President Trump’s vice presidential pick.

Atlas, a German shepherd, energetically bounded up the stairs of a Trump campaign plane despite the rainy weather.

“Atlas had a great time on the campaign trail today, and unlike Kamala, enjoyed meeting the press on the plane!” said Taylor Van Kirk, Vance spokeswoman, in an exclusive comment to Fox News Digital.

VANCE SAYS HE DOESN'T THINK TRUMP 'NEEDS TO PIVOT,' PRAISES HIS 'UNSCRIPTED NATURE'

Vance’s wife Usha also joined her husband and their dog in Milwaukee while campaigning on Friday.

Vance poked fun at his pooch in a post attached to a video on X, which now has over 10k likes.

“Can’t really tell in this video, but he was *not happy* about the wet metal stairs. He’s doing good on the plane though,” said Vance.

TRUMP RUNNING MATE VANCE AIMS TO TURN BLUE WALL STATES RED

“We’ve had two GSDs, and both of them do this thing where they find the one person who doesn’t like dogs and they suck up to them.”

Atlas’ eventful day didn’t end with his boarding of the Trump plane. The flight made an emergency landing back in Milwaukee soon afterward.

“The pilot advised there was a malfunction with the door seal,” said Vance spokeswoman Taylor Van Kirk. “After declaring an emergency, Trump Force Two returned to Milwaukee.”

“As soon as the issue was resolved, the plane returned to its originally planned flight path back to Cincinnati.”

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.