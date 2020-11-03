Who is Theresa Greenfield?

Real estate developer Theresa Greenfield is fighting a close race against Republican Sen. Joni Ernst for the open Iowa Senate seat.

Winning Iowa is critical for the Democrats’ hopes of retaking control of the Senate, something the party has not had since 2014. A Senate majority is sought after due to the chamber’s ability to approve cabinet nominations and judgeships. The Iowa seat could mean the difference between a Democratic sweep and Republicans holding onto their majority.

Greenfield, a Bricelyn, Minn., native who resides in Des Moines, Iowa, has seen her lead in the polls evaporate in recent weeks. The final Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa poll found she now trails Ernst by 4 points among Iowa voters.

Greenfield, who led by 5 points at the beginning of October, lags her Republican rival by 2 points, according to an average of polls compiled by RealClearPolitics.

For Greenfield, health care is the top issue on the ballot.

“Health care is the No. 1 issue on the ballot in November,” Greenfield said at the first Iowa senatorial debate, noting Iowans want protections for preexisting conditions and that families want to keep their children on their health insurance plans.

Greenfield has supported police reform due to her belief that “systemic racism” has been built into the American system while stating that police officers themselves are not racist. She has advocated for police reform, calling for officers to undergo racial-bias and de-escalation training and has said that chokeholds should be banned.

Greenfield supports President Trump’s United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement and believes Americans should have an opportunity to earn a living wage.

Other issues important to Greenfield include making sure a higher education is affordable and the need to protect against climate change. Greenfield is in favor of abortion rights.