Who is Raphael Warnock? 3 things to know about Georgia's Senate candidate

Rev. Raphael Warnock is the top Democratic candidate in a heated runoff election for a Georgia Senate seat.

Warnock’s competitor is incumbent Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who bested her chief Republican challenger Republican Rep. Doug Collins during the November election.

Loeffler was appointed by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp to fill former Sen. Johnny Isakson’s seat in January.

Since no candidate received more than 50% of the vote in November, the top two candidates will compete in the runoff election on Jan. 5.

President-elect Joe Biden won the state of Georgia, making him the first Democratic presidential candidate to do so since former President Bill Clinton in 1992.

In the state, both Senate seats are still up for grabs.

Here are three things to know about Warnock, the first-time political candidate.

Religious roots

Warnock has served as a senior pastor of the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta since 2005, which is the same church where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. preached.

Both of Warnock’s parents were also Pentecostal preachers.

Former President Barack Obama invited Warnock to deliver the closing prayer at the 2013 Inaugural Prayer Service held at the National Cathedral and the sermon for the Annual White House Prayer breakfast in March 2016.

Warnock has referred to his campaign efforts as the “Rev Up the Vote” tour.

Protest-related arrests

Warnock was arrested during 2014 protests over GOP-led decisions not to expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act.

In 2017, he was once again arrested during peaceful protests over budget cuts to social programs that were being proposed by President Trump.

GEORGIA SEN. PERDUE PULLS OUT OF FINAL DEBATE AFTER BITTER CLASH AT PREVIOUS FACE-OFF

Progressive views

As his experiences with protest movements might suggest, Warnock is a progressive.

His campaign website lists reproductive rights, LGBTQ+ rights, voting rights and climate change as some of his top issues.

Warnock’s candidacy gained ground alongside the massive civil unrest that has gripped the country throughout 2020, including outrage over the deaths of Black individuals like Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and Rayshard Brooks at the hands of police.

After Loeffler criticized the WNBA for dedicating its season to the Black Lives Matter movement, the team she owns – the Atlanta Dream – donned shirts advocating for Warnock.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP