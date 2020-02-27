Who are the members of President Trump’s Cabinet?

The president of the United States’ Cabinet serves as a group of advisers to the president, representing federal agencies and other offices in the executive branch. Traditionally made up of the vice president and heads of 15 executive branch departments, other officials currently have cabinet-level ranking as well.

Here is the current makeup of President Trump’s Cabinet.

1. Vice President Mike Pence

2. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

3. Attorney General Bill Barr

4. Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Gina Haspel

5. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper

6. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross

7. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos

8. Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette

9. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue

10. Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Andrew Wheeler

11. Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar

12. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson

13. Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt

14. Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia

15. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao

16. Secretary of Veterans Affairs Robert Wilkie

17. U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer

18. Administrator of the Small Business Administration Jovita Carranza

19. Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf

20. Acting Director of the Office of Management and Budget Russ Vought

21. Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard A. Grenell

22. Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney