Whitmer’s former opponent warns Dems would be making big mistake replacing Biden with her

MILWAUKEE – Former Michigan GOP gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon warned that adding Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to the presidential ticket would be a bad move for Democrats but “fantastic” for Republicans.

Rumors have swirled in recent weeks that President Biden will yield to pressure and bow out of the 2024 presidential race, with some saying that Whitmer would be a top choice to step in. Dixon told Fox News Digital she has heard rumbling that Whitmer would be a top choice to be the vice president for Kamala Harris, which she called “shocking” but also “fantastic” for Republicans.

“I think that would be absolutely fantastic for us as Republicans, because I know that she has strong weaknesses when it comes to debating and for her to go up against a Senator, J.D. Vance, that would be a very big challenge for her and would show the country exactly who she is.”

Biden called on Americans to “lower the temperature in our politics” following the assassination attempt on Trump, but Republicans have criticized his campaign for launching more negative attacks since the attempted assassination. Whitmer is no stranger to criticism for inciting violence dating back to 2020 when the Trump campaign slammed her for appearing on camera while the digits “8645” in bubble letters were perched by a house plant on a coffee table behind her.

At the time, the Trump campaign accused her of encouraging an assassination attempt, given that “86” can be shorthand for killing someone.

“She’s always, she’s constantly gone out and told people that so-and-so is a threat,” Dixon said. “Here’s a threat. There is a threat against your reproductive rights, and it’s all going to be taken away. But, you know, you talk about the 86, 45, and let’s not forget that she went out on national television and literally put a call to assassinate Donald Trump on her set right behind her, so the entire country would see it. I can’t think of anything more disgusting than having a sitting governor go out there and call for the assassination of a sitting president.”

Whitmer, long rumored to be an option for Democrats if Biden drops out, would fare the best in a matchup with Trump, with a Fox News poll from November showing the Democratic governor within the margin of error of the former president, garnering 46% of the support of registered voters compared to 48% for Trump.

The two-term governor of the crucial Midwestern swing state could be an attractive option for Democrats, though Whitmer has reportedly expressed annoyance that her name is being mixed in as a potential replacement for Biden. Responding to a recent Politico report that the Michigan governor warned the Biden campaign the president no longer had a shot at winning her home state following the debate, Whitmer took to social media and asserted that anyone who thinks she would make such a claim is “full of s—.”

Fox News Digital reached out to Whitmer’s office for comment but did not receive a response.

Fox News Digital’s Michael Lee contributed to this report.