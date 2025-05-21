White House urges immediate vote on GOP’s ‘Big, Beautiful Bill’

The White House is throwing its weight behind House Republicans’ version of President Donald Trump’s “big, beautiful bill” on Wednesday, pressing lawmakers to vote on the measure “immediately.”

“The Administration strongly supports passage of H.R. 1, the One Big Beautiful Bill

Act,” the White House said in a statement of Trump administration policy obtained by Fox News Digital.

“This bill implements critical aspects of President Trump’s budgetary agenda by delivering bigger paychecks for Americans, driving massive economic growth, unleashing American energy, strengthening border security and national defense, preserving key safety net programs for Americans who need them, while ending waste, fraud, and abuse in Federal spending, and much more.”

It comes hours after the conservative House Freedom Caucus called for a delayed vote amid continued disagreements over rollbacks to Medicaid coverage.

“I’m not sure this can be done this week. I’m pretty confident it could be done in 10 days. But that’s up to leadership to decide,” House Freedom Caucus Chairman Andy Harris, R-Md., told reporters.

The group is meeting with Trump and Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., at the White House on Wednesday afternoon in a bid to resolve differences.

Meanwhile, a White House official told Fox News Digital that the administration wants the House to vote on the bill at some point Wednesday.

“The One Big Beautiful Bill Act reflects the shared priorities of both Congress and the Administration. Therefore, the House of Representatives should immediately pass this bill to show the American people that they are serious about ‘promises made, promises kept,'” the new White House statement said.

“President Trump is committed to keeping his promises, and failure to pass this bill would be the ultimate betrayal.”

The statement ended by affirming that Trump would sign the legislation into law if it got to his desk – a significant endorsement of House GOP leaders’ plans.

The bill itself is not yet finished, however. Republican leaders have signaled they are including additional provisions via a “manager’s amendment” that are expected to cover Medicaid work requirements and an amended state and local tax (SALT) deduction cap.

House conservatives have been pushing for the bill to include more aggressive cuts to Medicaid – specifically the expanded population who became eligible under the Affordable Care Act – and a full repeal of former President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and its green energy subsidies.

Trump paid a rare visit to Capitol Hill on Tuesday where he personally told House Republicans he wanted the bill passed as soon as possible.

The Freedom Caucus, meanwhile, has insisted that it is pushing to enact Trump’s campaign promises to the fullest possible extent.