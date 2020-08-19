White House urges Goodyear to 'clarify their policy,' calls Blue Lives Matter an 'equity issue'

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany urged Goodyear to “clarify their policy” after President Trump urged Americans not to purchase tires from the company over a reported ban for employees on wearing MAGA hats and politically affiliated slogans, including “Blue Lives Matter.”

The back-and-forth began this week, after a Goodyear employee at a plant in Topeka, Kan., shared a slide that he said came from the company’s corporate office in Akron, Ohio. The slide, reported by WIBW, showed two categories: Acceptable and Unacceptable.

Under “Acceptable” were Black Lives Matter (BLM) and Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender Pride (LGBT).

Under “Unacceptable” were Blue Lives Matter, All Lives Matter, MAGA and politically affiliated slogans or material.

The president on Wednesday tweeted: “Don’t buy GOODYEAR TIRES—They announced a BAN ON MAGA HATS. Get better tires for far less!”

In response to the president’s tweet, Goodyear said the “visual in question was not created or distributed by Goodyear corporate, nor was it part of a diversity training class.”

“To be clear on our longstanding corporate policy, Goodyear has zero tolerance for any forms of harassment or discrimination,” the statement continued. “To enable a work environment free of those, we ask that associates refrain from workplace expressions in support of political campaigning for ay candidate or political party, as well as similar forms of advocacy that fall outside the scope of racial justice and equity issues.”

But during the White House press briefing Wednesday, McEnany said Goodyear’s statement, which addressed “misconceptions,” “failed to clarify their policy.”

“What was not allowed was Blue Lives Matter,” McEnany said, saying “what was clearly targeted was a certain ideology.”

“They came out and said ‘equity issues.’ As far as I’m concerned, Blue Lives Matter is an ‘equity issue,’” McEnany said, noting that Black Lives Matter has called for “defunding the police” and representatives of the organization have said they “will burn down the system.”

“Blue Lives Matter is an equity issue and Goodyear needs to come out and acknowledge that,” she said while noting that the president called for “a boycott over MAGA.”

“MAGA is unanimous with Blue Lives Matter these days, if you’ve seen the endorsements,” she said, pointing to police unions endorsing the president for re-election.

She added: “The president will never apologize for standing with law enforcement, he won’t.”

McEnany said that the president’s tweet was to “his supporters” and said he “thinks it’s unacceptable.”

“If you can wear a Black Lives Matter hat, guess what, you should be able to wear a Blue Lives Matter one too, particularly when our police officers are targeted…amid riots,” McEnany said. “He will always stand against our police officers, Blue Lives matter, for some reason not being an equity issue, as Goodyear appears to maintain.”

But Goodyear, in its statement released earlier Wednesday, said that it supports the police.

“We have heard from some of you that believe Goodyear is anti-police after reacting to the visual,” the company said. “Nothing could be further from the truth, and we have the upmost [sic] appreciation for the vital work police do on behalf of our shared communities.”

Goodyear added: “This can’t be said strongly enough.”

Meanwhile, McEnany was asked if “The Beast,” the president’s limo, used Goodyear tires, which she would not confirm, saying she wouldn’t “comment on security matters.”

Photos, though, appear to show that the president’s limo does use Goodyear tires.

