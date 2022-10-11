White House teases student loan handout application form

The Biden administration’s plan to hand out up to $20,000 in individual student debt relief will rely on a brief self-certification form, according to a preview of the application webpage released to reporters on Tuesday.

The application, which White House officials said will go live later this month, requires applicants to list their name, social security number, date of birth, phone number and email. Borrowers are then asked to certify the information and submit the form.

“I certify under penalty of perjury under the laws of the United States of America that all of the information provided on this form is true and correct,” the application will state.

A White House official confirmed to Fox News Digital that falsified information in the application may lead to “hefty fines and jail time.”

The student debt relief plan, which was announced by the White House in August and is estimated to cost over $500 billion, qualifies those with a gross income of $125,000 as individuals or $250,000 for couples who file joint taxes.

Federal Pell Grant recipients are eligible to receive up to $20,000, while non-Pell Grant recipients are eligible for up to $10,000. These qualifications are listed as a disclosure at the top of the application webpage.

The website will be available on desktop and mobile, as well as in Spanish. No specific timeline was provided on when applications will be processed.

White House officials did not provide information on how they will identify potential fraud from applicants.

The announcement of the massive taxpayer-funded loan handout was met with sharp criticism from Republicans and independents.

Several lawsuits have been filed in response, including one in Missouri that is set for a federal court hearing on Wednesday. Legal arguments focus on whether the executive branch has the authority to hand out such a significant sum.