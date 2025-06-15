White House slams ‘utter failure’ of anti-Trump protests as America celebrates Army’s historic milestone

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

White House communications director Steven Cheung addressed the nationwide “No Kings” protests on Saturday, describing them as “a complete and utter failure with minuscule attendance.”

Thousands of planned protests, which remained peaceful as the Army’s 250th anniversary parade commenced, followed a week of violent anti-ICE protests in Los Angeles and other cities.

No Kings organizers chose to hold the demonstrations the same day as the military parade, which coincided with President Donald Trump’s 79th birthday.

“It is sad Democrats and liberals would rather support criminals and illegals instead of celebrating the 250th anniversary of our great U.S. Army and Flag Day,” Cheung wrote in an X post. “But many more Americans are commemorating our brave military men and women who have given the ultimate sacrifice and those who continue to serve our country.”

Republican lawmakers cheered the effort, describing it as an “incredible opportunity” to showcase the strength, discipline and teamwork of the U.S. military.

“It’s an honor to support our service members in our nation’s capital,” Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., wrote in an X post. “Thank you to every man and woman in uniform for your dedication and service to our country!”

However, Democrats mostly criticized the Army celebration, citing its cost and alleging it was an excuse to celebrate Trump’s birthday.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom spoke out shortly after the parade began on Saturday, saying the celebration “should be about” service members.

“Our service members are the heroes,” Newsom wrote on X. “We are PROUD of the U.S. Army and the brave men and women who serve. They’ve dedicated their lives to something bigger than themselves. Today should be about them. Not Donald Trump.”

Minutes later, Newsom’s press office posted a photo from the event, with the caption, “THIS IS THE LARGEST PRESIDENTIAL BIRTHDAY PARTY EVER.”

Despite the divisive rhetoric about the event, the U.S. Army said the parade “is a reminder that we’ve always been there for America, and we always will. THIS WE’LL DEFEND.”