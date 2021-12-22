NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The White House announced in a statement Wednesday evening that Vice President Kamala was in contact with a staffer who has tested positive with the coronavirus but has tested negative herself.

“It is in the public’s interest to know if any of the four principals (President, Vice President, First Lady, and Second Gentleman) are considered to have been in close contact with a White House official who subsequently tested positive for COVID-19 shortly after that contact,” the statement said. “The criteria for what is considered a ‘close contact’ with the principals is determined by the White House Medical Unit, in line with CDC guidance.”

The statement continued, “On Wednesday morning, a staff member who staffed the Vice President throughout the day Tuesday received a positive test result for COVID-19. Yesterday, Monday and every day last week, this staff member tested negative for COVID-19. This staff member is fully vaccinated and boosted and did not experience symptoms. Others who were in close contact with this staff member are being contacted and will be advised to get tested per CDC guidance.”

The White House added that the vice president is tested on a “regular basis.”