White House says Biden ‘would love to visit Ukraine,’ but there are ‘no plans in the works’ for a trip

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The White House said President Biden “would love to visit Ukraine,” but as of Monday there are “no plans in the works” for him to travel to the country.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Monday said the White House has “no plans in the works at this time,” but said officials will “continue to assess.”

BIDEN REQUESTS $33B FROM CONGRESS FOR UKRAINE EMERGENCY SUPPLEMENTAL FUNDING

“Our objective is to reopen the embassy, to have our diplomats there, not just traveling back and forth, but present in the country,” Psaki said.

“And I know the president would love to visit Ukraine, but there are no plans in the works at this point,” Psaki said.

The questions about a potential trip to Ukraine for the president comes after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., led a congressional delegation of Democratic lawmakers to Kyiv over the weekend to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Last week, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Ukraine.

The president traveled to Warsaw, Poland in March after an emergency NATO summit.

During his visit, Biden said “they will not let me” cross the border into Ukraine.

“Part of my disappointment is that I can’t see it first hand like I have in other places,” Biden said last month, referring to the humanitarian crisis and destruction in Ukraine.

“They will not let me, understandably, I guess, cross the border and take a look at what’s going on in Ukraine,” Biden said.

It is unclear who Biden was referring to, but the president is likely not traveling into Ukraine due to security reasons.

Last month, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson traveled to Kyiv. Johnson was seen in videos shared by Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense walking down the streets of the capital alongside Zelenskyy, and speaking with locals

And in March, prime ministers Mateusz Moravetsky of Poland, Petr Fiala of the Czech Republic and Janez Jansa of Slovenia traveled to Kyiv to meet with Zelenskyy and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

In addition, U.S. diplomats returned to Ukraine last week–a move Biden administration officials say demonstrates “support for Ukraine and is part of the U.S. commitment to return our diplomats to our Embassy in Kyiv as soon as possible.”

PELOSI MEETS WITH POLAND’S PRESIDENT AFTER SURPRISE KYIV VISIT

Meanwhile, the president last week requested $33 billion from Congress for additional security, military and humanitarian assistance for Ukraine.

The Biden administration is calling for $20.4 billion in additional security assistance for Ukraine, including $5 billion in additional drawdown authority, $6 billion for the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, and $4 billion for the State Department’s Foreign Military Financing program.

That funding would provide additional artillery, armored vehicles, anti-armor and anti-air capabilities; accelerated cyber capabilities and advanced air defense systems; assistance to clear landmines, improvised explosive devices and other explosive remnants of war in order to address threats related to chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear materials; and put NATO at a “stronger” security posture.

With regard to economic aid, the administration is calling for $8.5 billion in assistance for Ukraine to address and respond to the “immediate crisis” and help to provide “basic citizen services,” including funds to ensure Ukraine’s democratic government continues functioning; to ensure they can provide food, energy and health care to the Ukrainian people; counter Russian disinformation and propaganda narratives; and to support businesses during the fall harvest and for “natural gas purchases” by the Ukrainian state energy company in order to address needs in Ukraine.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The emergency supplemental funding request came after the Biden administration, last month announced another $800 million in military aid for Ukraine, including heavy artillery and ammunition, as the country continues to fight to defend itself against Russia’s multi-front war. That funding was in addition to an authorization of $800 million in weapons, ammunition and other security assistance earlier this month.

That $1.6 billion the president approved in April came in addition to the more than $1 billion the Biden administration already sent to Ukraine.