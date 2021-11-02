The White House on Tuesday announced a new comprehensive strategy to address and reduce military and veteran suicide in the United States – billing the issue as a “public health and national security crisis.”

The new strategy focuses on a number of key components, including improving lethal means safety, in order to identify ways to ensure “time and space between a person in crisis and their access to lethal means, including firearms and medications;” enhancing crisis care; increasing access to and delivery of effective care; addressing upstream risk and protective factors, like preventing and addressing increased financial strain, lack of housing, food insecurity and unemployment; and increasing research coordination and data sharing throughout the federal government.”

BIPARTISAN GROUP OF 34 SENATORS ASK VA TO HELP STRUGGLING VETERANS AFTER BOTCHED AFGHANISTAN WITHDRAWAL

The White House said that since 2010, more than 65,000 veterans have died by suicide – a number greater than the total number of deaths from combat during the Vietnam War and the operations in Iraq and Afghanistan combined.

The White House said that, for more than a decade, the suicide rates have been higher and have risen faster among veterans as compared to nonveterans, with women veterans dying by suicide “at almost twice the rate than non-veteran women” and veterans ages 18 to 34 having a suicide rate “almost three times higher than non-veterans the same age.”