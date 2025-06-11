White House rips ‘shameful’ LA riots as Trump steps in where Newsom, Bass failed, Leavitt says

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt condemned the protest and riots in Los Angeles as “shameful” on Wednesday, blasting California officials for failing to reign in “left-wing radicals.”

Leavitt made the comments as soon as she took the podium at a Wednesday press briefing. She emphasized President Donald Trump’s efforts to quash the “mob rule” seen in the city while accusing California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass of failing to serve their constituents.

“They didn’t have the courage to do the right thing and protect law-abiding Californians from rioters,” Leavitt said of the officials. “That’s why President Trump deployed the National Guard and mobilized Marines to end the chaos and restore law and order.”

“The mob violence is being stomped out. The criminals responsible will be swiftly brought to justice, and the Trump administration’s operations to arrest illegal aliens are continuing unabated,” she added.

Leavitt went on to field questions from reporters about the “specific criteria” that Trump used to federalize California’s National Guard.

CNN White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins argued members of the military would not be able to conduct arrests unless Trump invoked the Insurrection Act.

“As you know, the president federalized the national guard under U.S. Code 10,” Leavitt responded.

Trump deployed 2,000 National Guardsman to Los Angeles this week, as well as 700 U.S. Marines.

Trump suggested earlier this week that he would be willing to arrest Newsom if his administration obstructs ICE operations amid riots in Los Angeles.

“He’s daring Tom Homan to come and arrest him. Should he do it?” Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy asked.

“I would do it if I were Tom,” Trump responded. “I think it’s great. Gavin likes the publicity. But I do think it would be a great thing. He’s done a terrible job. I like Gavin Newsom. He’s a nice guy, but he’s grossly incompetent. Everybody knows.”

Trump has also been vocal about his belief that many of the rioters and protesters in Los Angeles are professional agitators rather than real protesters.

“The people that are causing the problem are professional agitators. They’re insurrectionists. They’re bad people. They should be in jail,” Trump said.