White House rips Minnesota Dems after illegal immigrant charged in DUI death of mother: ‘On the run’

The Trump White House is taking aim at Minnesota leaders for not honoring an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainer, as an illegal immigrant charged in a criminal vehicular homicide case is not yet in custody.

Ecuadorian national German Adriano Llangari Inga is facing numerous felony and misdemeanor charges for drunk driving last August, which resulted in a crash killing Victoria Eileen Harwell, and hurting her teenage daughter and sister, according to local media outlets.

“An illegal immigrant drove drunk, killed an innocent mother, and is now on the run because Democrats didn’t do their most important job: protect their constituents,” Alex Pfeiffer, White House Principal Deputy Communications Director, told Fox News Digital in an exclusive statement.

“This is precisely why the Trump Administration is taking action to hold these so-called ‘sanctuary’ jurisdictions accountable,” he added.

“U. S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement placed a detainer on German Llangari Inga, 35, of Ecuador, with the Hennepin County Jail, Minnesota, Aug. 4, 2024, after he was arrested for criminal vehicular homicide,” an ICE spokesperson told Fox News Digital. “The Hennepin County Jail did not honor the detainer and released Llangari without notification to ICE Aug. 6, 2024, and he remains at large. Llangari initially entered the United States in June 2016, was detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, issued an order of expedited removal and placed into removal proceedings.”

The Sheriff’s Department said that they were following the rules put forth by Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison on immigration-related matters.

“As per guidance from the MN Attorney General’s Office, HCSO cannot lawfully hold individuals in custody based solely on an administrative detainer issued by the Department of Homeland Security or Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). If a judicially-signed warrant is presented to HCSO, ICE will be notified when it becomes the holding agency. In the absence of such a warrant, individuals must be released once all criminal charges or holds have been resolved. HCSO is committed to working with federal and local partners and honoring the constitutional rights of all individuals.”

Fox News Digital contacted Mayor Jacob Frey’s office, the Minneapolis Police Department, and Ellison’s office for comment.

President Donald Trump signed an Executive Order last month, cracking down on “sanctuary jurisdictions” that could be at risk of losing federal funding if they do not make changes to their immigration policies, particularly with how certain cities interact with federal law enforcement on immigration cases.

“The term ‘sanctuary city’ is very amorphous, and that’s part of the problem in Trump’s use of it,” Frey told MPR News in an interview last month.

“In Minneapolis, we do not enforce federal immigration law, because that’s not our job. We have a separation ordinance in our city that says that our police and our public officials will not collect information as to whether an individual is documented or not. And because we don’t collect any information, our response when Trump or others come asking is very simple: We don’t have any.”

In addition to Frey, several Democratic Minnesota officials defended the state’s sanctuary laws, including Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., who said, “If you are an undocumented immigrant, please know that you are in my thoughts and that I will keep fighting.”

“With President Trump’s immigration policies targeting sanctuary cities like Minneapolis, the fear of ICE raids is very real, and our communities are on high alert,” Minnesota State Sen. Omar Fateh said in January after Trump was sworn in. “Now is the time for bold leadership that stands firm in our progressive values and puts our communities first.”