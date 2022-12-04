White House responds to Trump demanding to terminate parts of the Constitution after ‘Twitter files’ release

President Biden’s White House says former President Donald Trump deserves to be “universally condemned” for arguing that parts of the U.S. Constitution should be terminated last week.

Trump made the statement in response to the release of the “Twitter Files” on Friday, a trove of documents detailing Twitter’s communications on censorship. Trump argued the files showed evidence of “fraud and deception” in the 2020 election and went on to argue parts of the Constitution should be terminated to address it.

“So, with the revelation of MASSIVE & WIDESPREAD FRAUD & DECEPTION in working closely with Big Tech Companies, the DNC, & the Democrat Party, do you throw the Presidential Election Results of 2020 OUT and declare the RIGHTFUL WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION?” Trump posted on social media.

“A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution,” he continued. “Our great ‘Founder’ did not want, and would not condone, False & Fraudulent Elections!”

Trump has failed for years to provide evidence to support his claims of fraud in the 2020 election.

The White House struck back at Trump soon after he made the statement, pointing to the Constitution’s history as the pillar of American politics.

“The American Constitution is a sacrosanct document that for over 200 years has guaranteed that freedom and the rule of law prevail in our great country. The Constitution brings the American people together – regardless of party – and elected leaders swear to uphold it,” White House deputy press secretary Andrew Bates said in a statement.

“It’s the ultimate monument to all of the Americans who have given their lives to defeat self-serving despots that abused their power and trampled on fundamental rights. Attacking the Constitution and all it stands for is anathema to the soul of our nation, and should be universally condemned. You cannot only love America when you win.”

Trump’s criticism of the Constitution is only the latest move to land him in hot water with not only Democrats but also members of his own party. The former president faced heavy criticism for having dinner with white supremacist Nick Fuentes and Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, last week.

Former Vice President Mike Pence called on Trump to apologize for the meal, though he clarified he does not believe Trump to be an anti-Semite.