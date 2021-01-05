White House responds to report suggesting Trump will head to Scotland before inauguration

The White House downplayed a report late Monday that suggested President Trump may be planning a trip to Scotland the day before the inauguration.

Scotland’s Sunday Post, citing unnamed sources at the country’s Prestwick airport, reported that U.S. military surveillance planes have been in place there for a week. The source told the paper that there has also been a booking of an “American military version of the Boeing 757 on January 19.”

The source told the paper that the plane is the one “normally used by the Vice President but often used by the First Lady.” Trump owns a luxury resort in Scotland called Trump Turnberry.

Judd Deere, the deputy White House press secretary, told Fox News in a statement, “Anonymous sources who claim to know what the President is or is not considering have no idea. When President Trump has an announcement about his plans for Jan. 20. he will let you know.”

Trump has not yet told current and former White House aides whether he will attend Biden’s inauguration. He has maintained that there was widespread voter fraud and has been waging a challenge that has been unsuccessful in the courts.

The Associated Press wrote last month, “While many had assumed he would skip the event after his loss, some now do expect him to make an appearance for the sake of tradition, even if he tries to overshadow the event by, perhaps, announcing the launch of his 2024 campaign just before.”

Trump was interviewed last month on Fox News and was asked if he would attend the inauguration and he said that he did not want to talk about that.

Fox News’ Kelly Chernenkoff and The Associated Press contributed to this report