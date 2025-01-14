White House removes Cuba’s state sponsor of terrorism designation, reversing Trump administration move

The Biden administration lifted Cuba’s designation as a state sponsor of terrorism on Tuesday, reversing a move made by the Trump administration in 2021.

The decision, which is reportedly part of a Catholic Church-sponsored deal to free political prisoners in Cuba, was first reported by the Associated Press on Tuesday.

In a certification that Biden issued later Tuesday afternoon, he claimed that the Cuban government “has not provided any support for international terrorism during the preceding 6-month period,” as well as “provided assurances that it will not support acts of international terrorism in the future.”

“The United States maintains as the core objective of our policy the need for more freedom and democracy, improved respect for human rights, and increased free enterprise in Cuba.,” a national security memo issued by the White House read. “Achieving these goals will require practical engagement with Cuba and the Cuban people beyond what is outlined in NSPM-5 [National Security Presidential Memorandum 5], and that takes into account recent developments in Cuba and the changing regional and global context.”

“Accordingly, I hereby revoke NSPM-5.”

Cuba was given the designation in January 2021, shortly before Biden took office. At the time, the U.S. Embassy of Cuba accused the country of “repeatedly providing support for acts of international terrorism in granting safe harbor to terrorists.”

“The Trump Administration has been focused from the start on denying the Castro regime the resources it uses to oppress its people at home, and countering its malign interference in Venezuela and the rest of the Western Hemisphere,” the statement read. “With this action, we will once again hold Cuba’s government accountable and send a clear message: the Castro regime must end its support for international terrorism and subversion of U.S. justice.”

The statement referenced Raul Castro, the then-first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba and the brother of notorious dictator Fidel Castro. According to the State Department, Cuba was first named a state sponsor of terrorism in 1982, and the designation was rescinded in 2015.

“Cuba maintains close and collaborative ties with designated state sponsors of terror such as Iran and North Korea,” the State Department’s 2019 report read. “The Cuban regime continues to host ELN leaders associated with now-defunct peace talks to reside in Cuba, despite Colombia’s repeated requests for their extradition. Cuba also continues to harbor multiple fugitives who committed or supported acts of terrorism in the United States.”

“The Cuban people are courageously standing up for their freedoms after 62 years of subjugation under a communist dictatorship,” Rubio said of the 2021 protests. “This is truly a historic moment, and one that as a Cuban American I’m proud to witness. The people of Cuba have made their voices clear. We must stand in support of the Cuban people’s ongoing efforts to live in a nation free from tyranny and censorship.”

Before Tuesday’s announcement was made, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, denounced the Biden administration’s move, calling it “unacceptable on its merits.”

“The terrorism advanced by the Cuban regime has not ceased,” Cruz said in a statement. “I will work with President Trump and my colleagues to immediately reverse and limit the damage from the decision.”

Fox News Digital reached out to the State Department, but officials declined to comment. Fox News Digital also reached out to the White House for confirmation.

