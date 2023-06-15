White House promotes movie about flamin’ hot Cheetos directed by prominent Dem donor

The White House on Thurdsay will promote a movie about “flamin’ hot Cheetos” that is directed by Eva Longoria, a prominent Democratic donor tied to President Biden.

Longoria’s film, Flamin’ Hot, will be screened Thursday night on the South Lawn in an event open to the press. The movie is based on the memoir of Richard Monta?ez, who said he invented the “flamin’ hot Cheeto” while working as a janitor at Frito-Lay but did not receive credit — claims that the company disputes.

BIDEN MOCKED OVER ‘PLANS’ TO BUILD RAILROAD ‘ACROSS THE INDIAN OCEAN’: ‘BOLD INITIATIVE’

The White House screening marks the latest in a series of moves by Longoria to raise her political profile within the Democratic Party. Longoria hosted the first night of the Democratic National Convention in 2020 and openly campaigned for Biden. She was the national co-chair of President Obama’s 2012 re-election campaign.

Longoria co-founded the Latino Victory Fund in 2014, an organization that says it is “dedicated to building political power in the Latino community so that the voices and values of Latinos are reflected at every level of government.” The organization’s PAC in the 2020 election cycle spent $9,118,302 in favor of Biden’s presidential campaign, which marked 89% of its independent expenditures, according to Open Secrets.

BIDEN ADMIN HIT WITH LAWSUIT FOR STONEWALLING PETE BUTTIGIEG’S GOVERNMENT JET RECORDS

Biden nominated Nathalie Rayes, CEO of the Latino Victory Fund, as ambassador to Croatia in May.

The White House declined to answer questions on the movie screening.

Longoria has personally donated $713,723 to Democratic candidates and groups from 2011 to 2020, according to a Fox News Digital analysis of Federal Election Commission data. This includes $168,570 donated to the Hillary Victory Fund and $40,800 to groups associated with President Obama.

BIDEN CHUCKLES AT REPORTER’S QUESTION ABOUT POSSIBLE BURISMA RECORDINGS: ‘HE LAUGHS IN YOUR FACE, AMERICA’

Longoria rose to fame as an actress for her role in Desperate Housewives.

Flamin’ Hot debuted on Hulu and Disney+ on June 9.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

There is no proof that Monta?ez, the main character of the movie, invented the “Flamin’ Hot Cheeto,” according to a Los Angeles Times story based on the archival record of Frito-Lay and interviews with more than a dozen former Frito-Lay employees.