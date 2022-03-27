White House principal deputy press secretary tests positive for COVID-19 after returning from Europe trip

website maker

White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from President Biden’s trip to Europe.

A statement from Jean-Pierre released Sunday night by the White House says that she is not considered a close contact to President Biden.

“I last saw the President during a socially distanced meeting yesterday, and the President is not considered a close contact as defined by CDC guidance. I am sharing the news of my positive test today out of an abundance of transparency,” Jean-Pierre said.