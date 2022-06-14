White House press secy laughs off question about Biden’s health: ‘Not a question we should be asking’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre laughed off a question about the physical and mental well-being of U.S. President Joe Biden during an interview on Monday.

In an interview with CNN’s Don Lemon, Jean-Pierre responded with surprise and told the host that a question about Biden’s physical and mental capabilities should not even be asked.

“Does the president have the stamina, physically and mentally, do you think to continue on even after 2024?” Lemon asked.

“Don, you’re asking me this question,” a visibly stunned Jean-Pierre exclaimed. “Oh my gosh. He’s the president of the United States.”

The press secretary then laughed and told Lemon that she, 47, sometimes struggles to keep up with Biden, 79.

“That is not a question that we should be even asking,” she added. “Just look at the work he does. And look how he’s delivering for the American public.”

Jean-Pierre then brushed off criticisms from a New York Times report that surfaced earlier this week that questioned the president’s mental capabilities as “hearsay” and “not what we care about.”

The article quoted several prominent Democrats who questioned whether Biden was the best choice to lead the party into the 2024 election.

Jean-Pierre added: “We care about how we are going to deliver for the American people. How we’re going to make their lives better. That’s what the president talks about. That is his focus and that’s what we’ll continue to focus on.”

Biden became the oldest individual ever elected to serve in the White House in Nov. 2020, and could look to break the record should he decide to seek re-election in 2024.

Concerns about Biden’s age and ability to lead the Democratic Party have also extended to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, 82, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, 71, Axios reported.

On the Republican side of the aisle of the American gerontocracy, former President Donald Trump — a front-runner for the GOP in 2024 — will be 78, while Senate Minority leader Mitch McConnell is 80.

Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, another presidential hopeful, is only 43.