White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre defends Biden’s ‘semi-fascism’ claim about ‘MAGA Republicans’

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre defended remarks that President Biden made on Thursday in which he said some segments of the Republican Party are “like semi-fascism.”

Biden made the remarks during a fundraiser in Bethesda, Maryland before heading to a rally intended to help Democrats gain momentum for the upcoming midterm elections.

“What we’re seeing now is either the beginning or the death knell of an extreme MAGA philosophy,” Biden said. “It’s not just Trump, it’s the entire philosophy that underpins the — I’m going to say something, it’s like semi-fascism.”

Biden added that if Democrats lose the midterm elections, Republicans would go about “wiping out choice, across the board.”

When asked by a reporter during Friday’s press conference if Biden respects the Americans who voted for Trump in 2020, Jean-Pierre said that the president was “pretty clear” in his comments.

“I think he was pretty clear and he was very powerful last night. Look, what the president said last night was that when it comes to MAGA Republicans, when it comes to the extreme ultra wing of Republicans, they are attacking democracy. Right? They are attacking, taking away rights and freedoms,” Jean-Pierre said.

“They are using threats of violence. They are taking away voting rights. And he called it what it is. That’s what he did. He called it what it is and what many, would argue, historians would agree with us on,” she added.

Jean-Pierre also said that Biden believes he should “be the strongest voice for democracy.”

During Biden’s speech on Thursday night, Biden said he respects conservative Republicans such as Maryland Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, but not “MAGA Republicans.”

“There are not many real Republicans anymore. By the way, your sitting Governor [Larry Hogan], he’s a Republican you can deal with,” Biden said. “I respect conservative Republicans. I don’t respect these MAGA Republicans.”

