White House: Pence will 'keep his distance' from Trump for a few days after aide's positive coronavirus test

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Tuesday that Vice President Mike Pence has chosen to “keep his distance” from President Trump after the VP’s press secretary tested positive for coronavirus.

“The vice president has made the choice to keep his distance for a few days,” McEnany said in response to reports that Trump indicated he and Pence would only be speaking by phone for a while.

McEnany stressed that it was Pence’s “personal decision” as to how many days he would keep his distance from the president.

On Sunday, a Pence spokesperson denied the VP was in “quarantine” days after his press secretary’s positive test.

PENCE SPOKESPERSON DENIES VP IS ‘IN QUARANTINE’ AMID REPORTS OF SELF-ISOLATING OVER CORONAVIRUS

“Vice President Pence will continue to follow the advice of the White House Medical Unit and is not in quarantine,” the spokesperson, Devin O’Malley, said in a statement.

“Additionally, Vice President Pence has tested negative every single day and plans to be at the White House tomorrow.”

Bloomberg and The Associated Press, citing sources, reported Sunday that Pence was “self-isolating” and limiting his exposure to other people.

PENCE’S PRESS SECRETARY, KATIE MILLER TESTS POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS

Pence’s press secretary Katie Miller tested positive for coronavirus on Friday. Trump said that Miller tested positive “out of the blue,” after testing negative the previous day. The president added that he had not come in contact with Miller.

On Friday morning, Pence’s flight on Air Force 2 was delayed an hour because of Miller’s positive test. Miller was not on the plane and not scheduled to be on the trip, but those who had contact with her were asked to go home and get tested.

In addition, a person working as a valet for President Trump tested positive for the virus this past Thursday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This weekend three top U.S. health officials who are task force members announced they would take isolation measures after coming in contact with someone at the White House who tested positive, though they failed to name who. The heads of the Food and Drug Administration [FDA] and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention [CDC] said they would self-quarantine, and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Anthony Fauci, said he would practice a “modified” quarantine.