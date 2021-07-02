The White House was largely panned on social media on Thursday over a tweet that mentioned the decrease in costs for home cookouts this year during the Fourth of July Weekend.

“The cost of a 4th of July cookout in 2021 is down $0.16 from last year,” the tweet read, citing the Farm Bureau. The accompanying slideshow illustrates the dip in prices for some of the essential food for most cookouts.

The tweet was met with some criticism, especially by those who pointed out the increase in prices in other sectors of the economy.

Rep Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., responded to the tweet by questioning if anyone in the Biden administration has been to a gas station recently.

“The average price for a gallon of gas is $3.15,” she posted. “This is the HIGHEST price for a gallon of gas since 2014 and a 42% INCREASE from last year.”

Dan Price, the Gravity Payments CEO, also responded to the tweet, “16 cents? Home prices are going up 24% annually right now. The median home goes up 16 cents every 1.3 seconds right now.”

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Economic Research Service found that this year, food-at-home prices have ticked upward by 1.4 percent. The report said the fresh fruits category “has had the largest relative price increase (4.8 percent) and the fresh vegetables category the smallest (0.3 percent). No 2021 price categories decreased compared to 2020 prices.”