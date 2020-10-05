White House management sends letter to staff after recent coronavirus infections: reports

The White House Management Office on Sunday sent a letter to staffers to continue to monitor potential coronavirus symptoms and to stay home if they have any, reports said.

Kayleigh McEnany, the White House press secretary, said Sunday that she would not release the exact number of staff members who came down with the virus.

“There are privacy concerns,” McEnany said. “We take seriously safeguarding the information of personnel here in the White House.”

President Trump sent a shockwave across Washington, D.C., last week when he announced that he and his wife were diagnosed with the virus.

The letter listed the now-familiar list of COVID-19 symptoms, like chills, loss of smell and difficulty breathing. The office said these workers should only return “when you have been cleared by the White House Medical Unit,” according to a post from Olivia Nuzzi, a reporter from New York Magazine.

The letter told employees not to go to work with the symptoms in order to reach the White House Medical Unit clinic.

