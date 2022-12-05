White House-linked group backed by George Soros wages behind-the-scenes war on gasoline

Governing for Impact (GFI), a secretive George Soros-funded group which has advised the Biden administration, issued a memo to policymakers on how to curb gasoline usage.

The GFI memo argues that the Clean Air Act provides the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) with the authority to control, or even prohibit, the commercial sale of any motor vehicle fuel. The memo, which was assembled with climate group Evergreen Collaborative, also argued the agency could force gas stations to build electric vehicle charging stations on their property.

“The Clean Air Act provides the Environmental Protection Agency with a number of tools to reduce air pollution,” the memo states. “One powerful provision is Section 211(c), which authorizes the EPA to ‘control or prohibit’ the manufacture and sale of any motor vehicle fuel (or fuel additive) if resulting emissions will endanger public health or welfare (or impair emissions control devices).”

“Under this authority, more stringent regulations on vehicle fuels — for example, requiring certain gas stations or national brands to install electric vehicle charging infrastructure — could both reduce deadly air pollution (such as nitrogen oxides and particulate matter) and incentivize the use of zero emissions transportation,” it continues.

The memo adds that its purpose was to “empower advocates and policymakers” to take the next steps it outlines.

The GFI and Evergreen Collaborative memo outlines how the Clean Air Act could ultimately be leveraged to combat emissions produced by internal combustion engine vehicles that are powered by gasoline. The memo argues that extreme measures would be necessary considering the negative impacts of greenhouse gas emissions on public health via climate change.

The groups conclude that a complete ban on gasoline could be pursued by the EPA under the Clean Air Act, but that they advised against it since the Supreme Court would likely strike it down “despite the clear text of the statute.”

GFI, founded in 2019, remained in the shadows until an April Fox News Digital report regarding its behind-the-scenes work with the Biden administration after being alerted by the Capital Research Center’s Parker Thayer. In internal memos, GFI boasted of implementing more than 20 of its regulatory agenda items as they work to reverse Trump-era deregulations.

“Governing for Impact hides in darkness, but evidence overwhelmingly shows they whisper in the ears of Biden Administration regulators,” Thayer told Fox News Digital. “The fact GFI now advises the government to issue draconian regulations that could enrich their largest donor, Mr. Soros, should anger Americans in both parties.”

Soros, through Soros Fund Management, maintains large investments in electric vehicle manufacturer Rivian Automotive, Securities and Exchange Commission filings show.

GFI’s website, which was obscured on internet search engines and was only discoverable to those who knew the URL until the Fox News Digital report, shows that Rachael Klarman steers the group.

Klarman is a graduate of Harvard Law School, where GFI sought out talent for legal policy internships. A past advertisement said that GFI was established to prepare the Biden administration for a “transformative governance” and that they have produced “more than 60 in-depth, shovel-ready regulatory recommendations” for dozens of federal agencies. Rachael’s father, Michael, is a Harvard Law professor and also has ties to progressive advocacy groups. He is an advisory board member of the left-wing dark money judicial group Take Back the Court. Last year, Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-RI, tapped him to testify before Congress on dark money’s “assault” on the judiciary system.

GFI’s site contains dozens of legal strategy memos for shaping executive orders and regulations in the educational, environmental, health care, housing, and labor realms. Some show partnerships with outside groups such as The National Student League Defense Network, the Center for Law, Energy and the Environment at Berkeley Law School, and the Economic Policy Institute.

According to an internal slide show reviewed by Fox News Digital, GFI has produced legal policy memos for at least ten federal departments and agencies. They also devised ten administrative law primers as of 2021. The slide included multiple federal officials as a part of its “listening tour.”

GFI is not a standalone organization. Rather, it is a project of the New Venture Fund, a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit incubator that acts as a so-called “fiscal sponsor” to nonprofits by providing its tax status to groups. This arrangement allows GFI and the other nonprofits it sponsors to avoid filing tax documents to the IRS.

“As a fiscal sponsor, New Venture Fund provides operational and administrative support to help advocates and philanthropists quickly and efficiently launch new solutions to today’s toughest challenges,” the group told Fox News Digital in April. “New Venture Fund explicitly does not engage in partisan activities or support any electoral campaigns, and we comply with all relevant disclosure laws and requirements.”

GFI’s ties to the New Venture Fund are not discoverable from public records since it does not report GFI as a ‘trade name’ in its corporate filings.

However, GFI’s links to the New Venture Fund are discoverable in Soros’ Open Society Foundations (OSF) grant database. Soros’ Foundation to Promote Open Society has funneled over $5 million to the New Venture Fund for GFI. Meanwhile, Soros’ Open Society Policy Center has sent more than $7 million to GFI’s action fund through the Sixteen Thirty Fund, which acts as the action fund’s fiscal sponsor, in 2019 and 2020.

The New Venture and Sixteen Thirty funds both receive operational support from Arabella Advisors, a D.C.-based consulting firm. In addition to those two funds, Arabella provides management services to the Windward, Hopewell, and North funds, all of which also provide fiscal sponsorship to various opaque left-wing groups. The five funds raked in a combined $1.5 billion from anonymous Democratic donors and foundations in 2021, making it one of the country’s most prominent networks of dark money nonprofits.

“As we’ve stated repeatedly, Arabella Advisors is a business dedicated to making philanthropic work more efficient, effective, and equitable,” Arabella spokesperson Steve Sampson previously told Fox News Digital. “Our nonprofit clients hire us to provide HR, legal, payroll and other administrative services–and, like all service providers, we work for our clients, not the other way around. They make their own decisions on strategy, fundraising, and programmatic goals.”

GFI’s ties to Soros’ network extend beyond its donations. Tom Perriello, the executive director of OSF, sits on GFI’s four-person board, its website shows. MB Maxwell, a special advisor at OSF, appeared in GFI’s slide deck as part of its “listening tour.”

“Open Society is proud to support Governing for Impact’s efforts to protect American workers, consumers, patients, students and the environment through policy reform,” Perriello previously told Fox News Digital.

“Their work gives voice to people often overlooked in a regulatory environment too often dominated by corporate interests,” Perriello said. “Our support for Governing for Impact’s work is publicly available on our website and we are transparent about our enthusiasm for their victories for American workers and families.”

GFI, Evergreen, and Perriello did not respond to a Fox News Digital request for comment for this story.