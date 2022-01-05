White House insists CDC led by science amid shifting COVID-19 guidance

website maker

The White House on Wednesday stood by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) after its latest update for COVID-19 testing and isolation guidance has left many confused.

On Tuesday, the top health agency reiterated that children and adults who test positive can halve their isolation time from 10 to five days if they’re asymptomatic. The CDC declined to add a clear testing recommendation while saying that people can take a test if they have “access” and “want to.”

But the changes have left some confused as coronavirus cases have reached new levels in recent weeks with the highly contagious omicron variant.

“The CDC is absolutely led by data and science,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told Fox News during a briefing Wednesday. “If they hadn’t changed their recommendation over the course of time, schools would probably be closed across the country.”

Psaki’s comments come just one day after the Chicago teachers union turned heads by abruptly canceling in-person teaching until the virus “subsides” or Mayor Lori Lightfoot can negotiate conditions to return to the classroom.

The CDC has not recommended re-closing schools but Psaki on Wednesday pointed out that ultimately local school districts will decide what is needed for their schools.

The press secretary said the CDC is continuing to address “steps that need to be taken in order to protect the American people” as the virus progresses.

“They can speak to their own guidance,” she said. But added, “It is not determined here by the White House. It is determined by the data and the scientists who work at the CDC.”

“Here’s the difference from the last administration: We’re not driving our decision-making on how we’re addressing the pandemic through messaging or through political concerns,” she continued. “We’re addressing it by the CDC and the medical doctors and the experts there convey.”

