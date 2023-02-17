White House explains why it turned down disaster relief for Ohio

EXCLUSIVE: The White House explained why it turned down Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s request for disaster relief this week in the aftermath of a derailment of a train hauling toxic chemicals.

A Biden administration official told Fox News Digital that it has provided extensive assistance to surrounding communities following the chemical release earlier this month in eastern Ohio. However, the official said the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the agency that usually provides relief to communities hit by hurricanes and other natural disasters, isn’t best equipped to support the state’s current needs.

“The Biden Administration is mobilizing a robust, multi-agency effort to support the people of East Palestine, Ohio. Since February 3, the Environmental Protection Agency has had personnel on the ground,” the official told Fox News Digital. “FEMA is coordinating with the emergency operations center working closely with the Ohio Emergency Management Agency.”

“But what East Palestine needs is much more expansive than what FEMA can provide,” they continued. “FEMA is on the frontlines when there is a hurricane or tornado. This situation is different.”

BIDEN ADMIN TURNS DOWN OHIO’S REQUEST FOR DISASTER ASSISTANCE AFTER TOXIC DERAILMENT

The official highlighted four agencies — the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Department of Transportation and Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) — that they said are actively assisting local residents on the ground.

The comments echoed a statement made Thursday by White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre who said the administration’s priority was the “health and safety of the community.”

DeWine’s office said Thursday that it has been in daily contact with FEMA, but that the agency “continues to tell” the governor that Ohio isn’t eligible for disaster assistance. In response, FEMA said it is coordinating with EPA, HHS and the CDC to support the state.

PETE BUTTIGIEG BLAMES TRUMP FOR OHIO TRAIN DERAILMENT AMID CRITICISM: ‘WE’RE CONSTRAINED’

“The state needed help testing the water and air — EPA is providing it. They called for an investigation into the derailment — the Department of Transportation is on it. The Governor today asked for help to conduct additional public health testing and assessments — we’re deploying teams from HHS and the CDC to get that done,” the Biden administration official told Fox News Digital.

“Each federal agency has its own unique role here, and we’ve mobilized an interagency team to get the people of East Palestine the support they need,” the official said.

On Feb. 3, about 50 cars on a Norfolk Southern Railroad train carrying vinyl chloride, a dangerous colorless gas, derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, a small community that is located along the Ohio-Pennsylvania border.

The company opted to release the gas from the derailed cars, releasing potentially deadly fumes and other dangerous chemicals into the air, to prevent a disastrous explosion. Local residents were told to evacuate the area during the release, but were assured it was safe to return on Feb. 9.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The EPA and Ohio state officials have assured locals that the air is safe to breath based on their testing.

Experts, though, have expressed concern that the air and water is not safe.

“This really looks like a nuclear winter,” Sil Caggiano, a local hazardous materials specialist, told Fox News on Tuesday. “Pretty much, yeah, we nuked this town with chemicals.”