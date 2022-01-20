NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Wisconsin Democratic Party and a Democrat Senate candidate gave up the cash donated to them by Golden State Warriors part-owner Chamath Palihapitiya after he claimed “nobody cares” about the ongoing Uyghur Muslim genocide in China.

On Wednesday, Alex Lasry, a Democrat Senate candidate in Wisconsin, and the Wisconsin Democrats returned and donated, respectively, the contributions they received from Palihapitiya.

SIX-FIGURE BIDEN DONOR CLAIMS ‘NOBODY CARES’ ABOUT ONGOING UYGHUR GENOCIDE

The Wisconsin Democrats reportedly donated $10,000 to a charity supporting Uyghurs, and Lasry’s campaign is returning the $2,900 donation.

“In keeping with our commitment to democracy and human rights at home and abroad, the Democratic Party of Wisconsin applauds the Biden administration’s leadership in confronting China’s shameful and hideous treatment of its Uyghur population, and has made a $10,000 contribution to a charity supporting Uyghurs,” Democratic Party of Wisconsin interim executive director Devin Remiker said in a statement to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Thad Nation, Lasry’s campaign spokesman, told the Journal Sentinel, “Alex strongly disagrees with these comments and has said on the record how awful these atrocities are and that the United States needs to do more.”

Several Democrat recipients of the billionaire venture capitalist’s funds, however, have not returned their donations from Palihapitiya, including President Biden and the Democratic National Committee (DNC).

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House, DNC, the campaigns of Sens. Chuck Schumer of New York and Cory Booker of New Jersey, and the Schumer-aligned Senate Majority PAC to ask them whether they planned on returning or donating Palihapitiya’s donations. None of them responded.

The venture capitalist billionaire gave $250,000 to the Biden Victory Fund in support of Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign in July of that year and another $5,600 directly to Biden’s campaign. Palihapitiya also donated $66,200 to the DNC.

That same year, Palihapitiya donated a total of $750,000 to the Senate Majority PAC, a political action committee affiliated with Schumer. He also donated $5,800 directly to Schumer’s campaign in September 2021.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The White House previously told Fox News Digital that Biden has “been clear about his views” on “China carrying out genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang”

“The Biden Administration has already taken concrete measures including imposing visa restrictions, Global Magnitsky Act and other financial sanctions, export controls, import restrictions, the release of a business advisory warning companies of the serious legal, reputational, and customer risks they face by doing business in Xinjiang, and President Biden rallied the G7 to commit to ensure all global supply chains are free from the use of forced labor–including from Xinjiang,” a White House official said.