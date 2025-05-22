White House: Dems have ‘never been more radical, out of touch’ after voting against ‘big, beautiful bill’

Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt on Thursday declared that the Democratic Party “has never been more radical and out of touch with the needs of the American people” after voting against President Donald Trump’s “one big, beautiful bill.”

Trump’s sweeping tax and spending cuts package was passed by the House of Representatives by a razor-thin 215-214 vote early this morning.

“Every single Democrat in the House of Representatives voted against all of these common-sense and massively popular policies. The Democrat Party has never been more radical and out of touch with the needs of the American people,” she said. “The one big, beautiful bill is the final missing piece toward ushering the Golden Age of America. The Senate should pass this as quickly as possible and send it to President Trump’s desk for a final signature.”

Leavitt hailed the legislation as “delivering the largest tax cut in American history for middle-class families, the working class and small businesses.”

The Trump administration and Republicans hope to reduce the national debt with the bill by cutting approximately $1.5 trillion in government spending. The U.S. government is over $36 trillion in debt and has spent $1.05 trillion more than it has collected in the 2025 fiscal year, according to the Treasury Department.

Leavitt also said it will “permanently secure the border by delivering the largest border security investment in history, funding at least 1 million annual removals of illegal aliens to carry out the largest deportation campaign ever, finishing the Trump border wall and giving pay raises and bonuses for our incredible ICE and Border Patrol agents.”

Two House Republicans joined Democrats in voting against the bill — Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky and Rep. Warren Davidson of Ohio.

When asked by a reporter Thursday if Trump thinks both lawmakers should be primaried, Leavitt said, “I believe he does.”

“And I don’t think he likes to see grandstanders in Congress. ‘What’s the alternative?’ I would ask those members of Congress. Did they want to see a tax hike? Did they want to see our country go bankrupt?” Leavitt continued.

“That’s the alternative by them trying to vote no. And the president believes the Republican Party needs to be unified. And the vast majority of Republicans clearly are, and are listening to the president. They are trusting in President Trump, as they should, because there’s a reason he’s sitting in this Oval Office. It’s because he’s the unequivocal leader of the Republican Party, not just a president for Republicans, but all Americans,” she added.

“The president’s approval rating is at an all-time high right now. That’s because he knows how to deliver, and Republicans like Thomas Massie and others should take note,” Leavitt also said.

Fox News’ Paul Steinhauser and Elizabath Elkind contributed to this report.