White House defends ICE, says Dems, media want ‘sick’ criminal migrants left on streets

The White House blasted Democrats and the mainstream media for defending “sick” criminal illegal immigrants against ICE arrest, saying on Tuesday that if it were up to them, some of the worst criminals in the country would still be on the streets.

The White House released a statement on Tuesday highlighting some of the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens arrested by ICE just in the “past several days.”

Amid the Trump administration’s crackdown on illegal immigration and criminal aliens, the White House defended ICE for ramping up arrests of illegals, saying that “if Democrats and the legacy media had their way, these sick criminals would still be roaming free.”

“Brutal killers and rapists— all taken off our streets in just the past week thanks to the tireless work of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE),” the White House statement said.

This comes as Democrats across the country have attempted to resist the administration’s immigration crackdown, often impeding immigration authorities’ investigations into criminal illegal aliens.

Sanctuary city and state leaders have been at the forefront of the resistance against Trump with mayors such as Boston’s Michelle Wu suggesting the president is a bully and saying, “No one tells Boston how to take care of our own, not kings, and not presidents who think they are kings. Boston was born facing down bullies.”

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston predicted a “Tiananmen Square moment” of city officials and local citizens blocking federal immigration officials from deporting illegals.

“More than us having DPD stationed at the county line to keep them out, you would have 50,000 Denverites there,” Johnston said “It’s like the Tiananmen Square moment with the rose and the gun, right? You’d have every one of those Highland moms who came out for the migrants. And you do not want to mess with them.”

Many media outlets have brutally criticized the administration’s immigration crackdown as draconian, with CNN reporting earlier this month that the administration’s efforts have “raised concerns that authorities are flouting due process to ram deportations through.”

In response to this, the White House listed 18 “depraved criminal illegal immigrants,” who it said said ICE arrested in the past several days. Those listed included illegals convicted of crimes such as rape of a minor, sex trafficking, murder, possession of child pornography and sexual assault.

The list included Luis Olmedo Quishpi-Poalasin, a 35-year-old Ecuadoran who was arrested by ICE New York City officials. According to the White House statement, Quishpi-Poalasin has a long list of convictions in Brooklyn, New York, including for forcible rape, sexual abuse contact by forcible compulsion, rape and anal sexual contact with a person incapable of consent and unlawful imprisonment.

Another illegal, Jing Ming Long, a 50-year-old citizen of China, was arrested by ICE Baltimore and has a conviction for sex trafficking in Bel Air, Maryland, according to the statement.

Mark Anthony Scaffe, a 46-year-old Jamaican national, was arrested by ICE Boston and has convictions for three counts of rape of a child and two counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14-years-old in Boston.

Moises Arturo Vieyra Gallegos, a 29-year-old Mexican national, was arrested by ICE San Francisco and has a conviction for possession of child pornography in San Mateo County, California.

In Colorado, the White House said that Luis Enrique Roque-Avila, a 36-year-old citizen of Mexico, was arrested by ICE Denver. Roque-Avila is a registered sex offender and has convictions for sexual assault of a child and interference with school in Lake County, Colorado, and a conviction for theft in Summit County, Colorado.

This comes after U.S. Customs and Border Protection recorded the lowest southwest border crossings in history in March, which the agency said marked a “pivotal achievement in our nation’s border security efforts” and evidence that “operational control [of the border] is becoming a reality.”

According to the report, this is the second consecutive month in which U.S. Border Patrol averaged its lowest daily nationwide apprehensions in history.

Despite the attacks from Democrats and the media, Trump Border Czar Tom Homan said on Fox News today that because of President Donald Trump’s policies and the men and women of Border Patrol and ICE, “we have the safest, most secure border in the history of this nation.”