White House Correspondents’ Dinner returns after two-year hiatus

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The 2022 White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner kicked off Saturday night at the Washington Hilton after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s spectacle will feature remarks from President Biden and a comedic performance by Trevor Noah, the host of “The Daily Show.”

Guests for the event, all of whom are required to submit proof via an app of having been vaccinated prior to the dinner, are scheduled to begin arriving at 5:30 p.m., with the dinner beginning at 7:30 p.m. Servers for the event, however, did not have to submit proof of vaccination, a spokesperson for Unite Here Local 25, the union representing Hilton hospitality workers, said according to Axios.

BIDEN RETURNS TO WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENTS DINNER – HERE ARE THE PITFALLS OF PRESIDENTIAL HUMOR

Awards are slated to be given out prior to comments from Biden and Noah, with the event concluding just before 11 p.m. local time.

The annual event, which former President Trump refused to take part in during his tenure as commander in chief, was created in 1921 by journalists who covered the White House.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Friday joked about a humorous speech President Biden plans to give: “And I will lower expectations and say it’s not funny at all. Just kidding. See?”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The WHCA comes as the Biden administration faces number of challenges, including rising inflation and concerns of an economic recession, a crisis at the southern border, plummeting approval ratings and a difficult path to maintaining Democratic majorities in Congress.

Fox News’ Thomas Phippen contributed to this article.