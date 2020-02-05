White House claims 'full vindication' after Trump acquittal, slams Romney as 'failed' candidate

The White House on Tuesday released a statement calling the Senate’s vote to acquit President Trump of the two articles of impeachment brought against him a “full vindication and exoneration.”

The statement by Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham mirrored the language Trump has been using for the last three years to describe Democrat-led efforts to investigate his presidential campaign and his administration.

Grisham labelled the impeachment inquiry a “witch hunt” and derided both House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif, and Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., who was the lead House impeachment manager.

TRUMP IMPEACHMENT VERDICT: HOW THE SENATORS VOTED

“Rep. Adam Schiff lied to Congress and the American people with a totally made up statement about the president’s phone call. Will there be no retribution?” Grisham said in her statement. “Speaker Nancy Pelosi also lied to the American people about the need to swiftly pass impeachment articles they dreamt up, only to sit on them for a month before sending over to the Senate.”

She added: “This entire effort by the Democrats was aimed at overturning the results of the 2016 election and interfering with the 2020 election.”

While the statement focused mainly on lambasting the Democrats, it also called out Utah Sen. Mitt Romney — the only Republican to vote guilty on one of the articles of impeachment – and labeled him a “failed Republican presidential candidate.” Romney lost to then-President Barack Obama in the 2012 presidential race.

Grisham’s statement was countered by one from Pelosi shortly after the Senate vote, in which she called Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., “a rouge leader who would cowardly abandon his duty to uphold the Constitution.”

“The president will boast that he has been acquitted,” she said. “There can be no acquittal without a trial, and there is no trial without witnesses, documents and evidence. By suppressing the evidence and rejecting the most basic elements of a fair judicial process, the Republican Senate made themselves willing accomplices to the president’s cover-up.