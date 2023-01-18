White House claimed Biden’s Delaware house used for official business but now says it’s ‘personal’

The White House has previously claimed that President Biden works while taking trips to his Wilmington, Delaware home, but is now claiming that the residence is “personal” amid a number of classified documents being found at the address.

During a White House press briefing on Feb. 25, 2022, former press secretary Jen Psaki said that Biden can get work done from anywhere.

“I will note that, while every president can work from anywhere they are, because that is how presidencies are equipped, he is traveling to Delaware for the memorial service of a family member. And he will be — that is why he’s traveling there this weekend,” Psaki said.

“The President has the capacity to make a secure call from anywhere he is, yes,” she added.

But on Monday, the White House Counsel Office said that Biden’s Wilmington residence is personal. The office made the statement while explaining why visitor logs don’t exist at Biden’s Wilmington residence.

“Like every President in decades of modern history, his personal residence is personal,” the office said.

Notably, Biden has previously held legislative meetings at the Wilmington home, such as one gathering with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.V.

In addition to classified documents being found at Biden’s private office at the Penn Biden Center in November, a number of Obama-era classified documents were also found last week in the garage of the Wilmington home.

The discovery was made during a search of Biden’s Wilmington residence for classified documents.

“Because I have a security clearance, I went to Wilmington Thursday evening to facilitate providing the document the president’s personal counsel found on Wednesday to the Justice Department. While I was transferring it to the DOJ officials who accompanied me, five additional pages with classification markings were discovered among the material with it, for a total of six pages. The DOJ officials with me immediately took possession of them,” White House special counsel Richard Sauber said in a Saturday statement.

Biden was asked about the classified documents Thursday, telling Fox Newsy they were in a locked garage.

“Classified documents next to your Corvette? What were you thinking?” Fox News asked Biden.

“I’m going to get the chance to speak on all of this, God willing it’ll be soon. But I said earlier this week — and, by the way, my Corvette is in a locked garage — it’s not like it’s sitting out in the street,” Biden responded.

“So the documents were in a locked garage?” Fox News asked.

Biden’s handling of the classified documents are now the subject of an investigation led by a special counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland

