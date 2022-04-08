White House celebrates confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to Supreme Court

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The White House celebrated the confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court from the Rose Garden Friday, saying she will “inspire generations of leaders” for years to come.

Jackson’s family, the president and first lady, and vice president and second gentleman attended the Rose Garden ceremony Friday, along with a number of Biden cabinet secretaries, including Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Labor Secretary Marty Walsh, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Marcia Fudge, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona and more.

WHEN WILL KETANJI BROWN JACKSON BE SWORN IN AS A SUPREME COURT JUSTICE?

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Judiciary Chairman Dick Durbin, and a number of other Democratic senators were in attendance, including Sens. John Hickenlooper, Patrick Leahy, Ed Markey, Jon Ossoff, Sheldon Whitehouse, Chris Coons, Chris Van Hollen, and Mazie Hirono. More than a dozen House Democratic lawmakers attended as well.

The Senate voted to confirm Jackson to the Supreme Court on Thursday, fulfilling the president’s campaign promise to appoint the first Black woman to the high court.

The vote was bipartisan, 53-47, with Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Mitt Romney of Utah voting for Jackson. The Republican senators previously announced their support for the history-making confirmation saying she is well-qualified. Vice President Kamala Harris presided over the confirmation vote Thursday afternoon.

“Through the confirmation of the first black woman to the United States Supreme Court,” Harris said Friday. “And Judge Jackson, you will inspire generations of leaders. They will watch your confirmation hearings and read your decisions in the years to come.”

“The court will answer fundamental questions about who we are and what kind of country we live in. Will we expand opportunity or restricted? Will we strengthen the foundations of our great democracy or let them crumble?” Harris said.